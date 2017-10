SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Up to $3,000 reward offered for tips leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the people responsible for the Duncan Park sexual assault on September 18 at 2:00 p.m.

The Spartanburg Police Department released a flyer Wednesday asking for anyone with information on the suspects to come forward.

Call or text 864-573-0000 if you have any information about this crime.