4 suspects on loose after bank robbery in Greenwood, deputies say

GREENWOOD, SC (WSPA) – Deputies are searching for four men they say robbed a the Emerald Credit Association in Greenwood County.

The Sheriff’s Office says the four man left the bank on Kateway in a blue Dodge van.

It is not known if the men were armed but the Sheriff’s Office says they should be considered armed and dangerous.

The van was found the next street over from the bank but they have not found the men, according to deputies.

No employees were injured during the robbery.

Out of an abundance of caution, four schools are on lockdown in Greenwood School District 50 including:

Woodfields Elementary School, Brewer Middle School, Matthews Elementary School, and the Early Childhood Education Center.

The district says all students and staff are safe.