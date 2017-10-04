Ask-A-Lawyer – October 5 from 5pm to 7:30pm

7News will have the South Carolina Bar Association available to assist the public with legal questions during a phone bank and web chat on Thursday, October 5.

The phone bank will be staffed by volunteer attorneys at the 7News studios in Spartanburg.

The phone bank will be open from 5:00pm to 7:30pm.

Lawyers will also be available to answer questions via web chat.

Volunteer attorneys include: Daniel Craig, Zachary Farr, Edwin Haskell, Edwin McDonnell, Elizabeth Nicholson, Wesley Stoddard, Justine Tate, Lauren Turowetz, Richard Vieth and Lauren Ward.

CHECK BACK AT 5:00PM, OCTOBER 5 FOR THE PHONE NUMBER AND WEB LINK.