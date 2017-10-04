Clemson students work on annual Habitat For Humanity house

CLEMSON, SC (WSPA) – While some students have been busy building homecoming floats, hundreds have been busy building a new home for a family in need.

Clemson University students have been working for days on the annual homecoming tradition of building a house for Habitat For Humanity.

Every year more than 500 students donate their time to build a home for a local family in just 10 days.

This is the 24th year for the community service project.

Students volunteers work with both the Pickens and Oconee County Habitat For Humanity branches to build the house from the ground up.

Clemson students raised all of the money to build the house, a total of about $62,000.

Students told 7News the hard work and time spent is all worth it to help a local family in need.

“It’s such a rewarding feeling. It makes it so much more personal because you get to see who is getting the benefit of the house. They’re always really nice and caring and they put in all the work themselves too. They have to put in a certain number of hours and they’re happy to do it and excited to come out and help put in the work for their own house,” said Katelyn Sutherland, a junior at Clemson University.

“It’s just incredible to see the difference that it’s made. I’ve been out here every day and every morning is different than every afternoon and it’s just been so rewarding to see everyone coming out here. We’ve had a lot of help from the Clemson students and the Clemson family so we really appreciate it. It’s been really awesome,” said Melanie Horkan, the fundraising chair for the Clemson Habitat For Humanity chapter.

The house will be finished before the homecoming game on Saturday and be on display on campus.

Then it will be moved to its permanent location on Sunday for the final preparations to be move-in ready.