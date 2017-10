The Day of Celebration is a free event hosted at Lake Robinson in Greer. It’s a day to enjoy the lake, learn how to preserve it and protect our earth. There will be more than 25 exhibitors including SCDNR, face painters, inflatables and bluegrass music. Sunday October 8th, 2017 from 1-6 PM Lake Robinson 2544 Mays Bridge Road Greer, SC 29651

