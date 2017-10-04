Woman found dead after search for shooting victim in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Deputies in Greenville County say one person has been found dead after a shooting near Saluda Dam Road.

Deputies say a woman called dispatch just after 1:00pm and said her friend had been shot by a man.

The Sheriff’s Office was able to find the victim’s body after a search about a half mile from the shooting scene.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a suspect has been detained within minutes of deputies arriving at the scene.

It is not known what the relationship is between the victim and the suspect.

7News has a crew at the scene and we will update this story as more information becomes available.