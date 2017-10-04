Furman football team, Berea Middle student share special friendship

GREENVILLE CO, SC (WSPA) – The Furman University football team has made a very special friendship with a student from Berea Middle School.

Sean Arnold, an eighth grader, suffers from Nephrotic Syndrome, a disease affecting his kidneys.

“My kidney doesn’t work, and so it holds my urine and then my belly starts to get really big,” Sean explained.

Sean said he always wanted to be a football player, but because of his condition, he can’t even play football with his friends at school.

The football team at Furman heard about Sean, and wanted to do something to help make his dreams of becoming a football come true.

Darius Morehead, a sophomore running-back, and a few other players surprised Sean at lunch.

“We came in, and we yelled ‘Where’s Sean, where’s Sean?’ and he turned around and his eyes were big and wide and just the cutest little boy,” Morehead said.

That wasn’t all. Sean got the VIP treatment at Saturday’s game complete with on-field warm-ups and running out of the tunnel.

Morehead said this new friendship is one that will last a lifetime. it was about more than getting the win.

“He’s a good luck charm now, he should be at every game now,” Morehead said. “It’s good to have him on the team, and have him with the team, and have him around and stuff like that to empower everybody.”

Sean said he’s waiting to see if his mom is a match to donate a kidney.