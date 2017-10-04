Greenville Secret Service agent nominated for US Marshal for SC

WASHINGTON, DC (WSPA) – A Secret Service agent in Greenville has been nominated by the President to be the next US Marshal for the District of South Carolina.

Thomas M. Griffin, Jr. is currently the Resident Agent in Charge for the US Secret Service’s Greenville office. He has been in that position since 2010.

Current US Marshal Kelvin Washington released a statement congratulating Griffin on his nomination.

“I look forward to working with him to have a smooth and orderly transition,” said Washington. “I would like to thank the members of the South Carolina Congressional Delegation for their support over the past seven years.”

Griffin has also worked for the US Secret Service field office in Newark and as part of the Presidential Protection Division in Washington, DC and the James J. Rowley Training Center in Beltsville, MD. Before the Secret Service, Griffin was a deputy, detective, and detective sergeant for the Richland County Sheriff’s Department from 1985 to 1996.

Full statement from US Marshal Kelvin Washington:

“First and foremost, I would like to congratulate Thomas Griffin and his family on his nomination to become the next U.S. Marshal for the District of South Carolina. I look forward to working with him to have a smooth and orderly transition. I would like to thank the members of the South Carolina Congressional Delegation for their support over the past seven years. I would also like to add a very special thank you to President Obama and Congressman James Clyburn for having the confidence to select me for this position. I would also like to thank and commend the brave men and women of the U.S. Marshals Service of the District of South Carolina. I have truly been blessed to serve along their side. They are true patriots in every sense of the word. I would also like to thank the Federal Judiciary, Federal Court family members, and our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners in our efforts to provide a safe environment to the citizens of South Carolina. Lastly, I would like to thank my family, my wife Patricia and our three children for their support over the last seven years.”