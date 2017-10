SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A man has been charged in connection with the sexual assault of a girl in 2014 in Spartanburg County.

29-year-old Antwan Jarmal Little is charged with third degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor.

According to warrants, the victim was under the age of 16 at the time.

The child’s mother reported the crime to the Sheriff’s Office on August 3.

Little is being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.