Man dies after shooting in McDowell Co., 1 in custody, 2 sought

NEBO, NC (WSPA) – A man has died after a shooting early Monday morning in McDowell County.

33-year-old Joshua Eric Kelley of Nebo died Tuesday night at Mission Hospital in Asheville from his injuries.

One person has been arrested and two others are wanted for questioning in connection with the shooting at a garage on Rolling Meadow Drive in Nebo.

43-year-old Michael Allen Spencer was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with four counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon With Intent to Kill and one count of Robbery With a Dangerous Weapon.

Deputies say four people went to the garage between 12:30am and 1:00am that during an exchange of gunfire, Kelley was shot multiple times in the torso and head.

Investigators say the subjects inside the garage was defending themselves and will likely not be charged with Kelley’s death.

The Sheriff’s Office says investigators are looking for 29-year-old Greggory Cole Lowery and 38-year-old Daniel McCoy Bradley for questioning.

Anyone with information on the location of Lowery or Bradley is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 828-652-2235 or Crime Stoppers at 828-65-CRIME.