Suspect ID’d after armed robbery arrest in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies have identified the man they say attempted to rob a nail salon at gunpoint in Greenville County, Tuesday afternoon.

18-year-old Willie Earl Hunter, Jr. was arrested and charged with Attemped Armed Robbery and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.

According to warrants, Hunter was wearing a mask and hooded sweatshirt when he entered Hollywood Nails on Poinsett Highway and demanded money while armed with a handgun.

The attempted robbery happened around 1:20pm on Tuesday.

The suspect ran from the scene before deputies arrived.

Deputies and K-9’s quickly began searching for the suspect.

During the search, someone in the area informed deputies that they saw the suspect on E. Perry Road.

Deputies responded and found the suspect with a weapon.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident.