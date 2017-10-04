Man sentenced to 15 years for home break-in

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to breaking into a home and stealing items in January of 2016.

58-year-old Dwight Sullivan pleaded guilty to first degree Burglary and Grand Larceny and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Sullivan broke into a home on January 29 at 5:00am and stole several valuable items.

The victim’s neighbor witnessed the break-in and deputies arrived soon after and arrested Sullivan.

All of the stolen items were recovered.