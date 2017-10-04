Millennials are most likely to spread the flu according to a new survey

Flu season is here and over the next several months between 140,000 and 710,000 people will be hospitlized with the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

The results of a new survey have doctors warning millennials to stay home if they’re sick.

The CityMD survey found people between the ages 18 to 34 who have flu symptoms were much more likely to go to places like work and the grocery store, than people 35 and older.

In other words, they are the group most responsible for spreading the virus.

Alexandra Miller, got the flu this time lat year and went to work. She said part of the problem, was she didn’t know what she had until it was too late.

“I just woke up feeling really sore and kind of nauseous and just not myself and I went to work and just kind of tried to push through it hoping that I would feel better and ended up leaving early and going to the doctor and it was the flu,” said Miller.

Carrie Hair, a Nurse Practitioner at CVS Minute Clinic says anyone with a fever of more than 100.4, should stay home. That fever is the main differentiator between the cold and the flu.

“We’ve already had positive flus in multiple of our clinics and so now is the best time to get your flu shot, go ahead and get covered because at this point we know the season has already started so it most likely is only going to get worse from here,” said Hair.

The flu shot protects against 4 different types of strains, and even if you get the flu from a different strain, studies show, if you’ve had the shot, the symptoms won’t be as bad.

Today, Miller and her co-worker have the sniffles, and yes, they’re at work, but after having to take off three days last year, miller knows not to mess with the flu again.

“I don’t get shots unless I absolutely need to, but I probably should considering I got it last year,” she said.

Besides the shot, the number one method of prevention is good old fashion hand washing.