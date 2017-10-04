NC State Fair menu features Thanksgiving meal – in an eggroll

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – It’s another year of diet-killing selections at the North Carolina State Fair, including a Thanksgiving meal which doesn’t require a plate.

The fair, which begins on Oct. 12, has issued its menu. Among the choices is a Thanksgiving eggroll with turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, stuffing and cranberry sauce inside a wonton wrapper. To complete the experience, there’s fried pumpkin pie.

For fairgoers not ready to celebrate the holiday, there are items like roasted corn on the cob coated in mayonnaise and Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. There’s an offering called “Crack-N-Cheese,’ along with deep-fried dirty rice, deep-fried bacon and cheese collard bites and a Cheerwine funnel cake. And for the first time, the Canadian dish poutine – a serving of fries topped with gravy and cheese curds – is on the menu.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.