Panel discusses DACA at Upstate college

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – The nationwide discussion about DACA extended to the Upstate Wednesday.

Students at Converse College invited the community to a panel discussion about the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

It allows children who were brought to the United States before 16 years of age to have some legal status.

The panel, titled “More Than Meets the Eye: DACA Then and Now,” included an immigration lawyer, a professor, and actual DACA residents attending local colleges.

“It’s really important. I wouldn’t be here at Converse College if they hadn’t implied DACA because I wouldn’t have been able to study,” said Sophomore Elisa Gobzalez, who said she’s lived in the U.S. since she was a year old. “It’s helped me have a job – have a driver’s license, just do daily functions of a 19 year old.”

Amid the nationwide debate about getting rid of daca students organized the event to help fight misconceptions.

That panel discussion was part of the student-initiated immigration week at Converse College.