Procession route for solider killed in WWII, recently ID’d

(WSPA) – The procession route for the recently identified remains of World War Two solider Milton Surratt has been announced.

Seaman 1st Class Surratt was killed at the age of 21 when Japan attacked Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941.

The procession will begin at GSP Airport where Surratt’s remains will arrive on American Airlines flight 2324 at 3:30pm.

The procession will then travel down Highway 14 to Simpsonville where it will turn on to North Main Street and will arrive at Heritage Funeral Home.

His funeral is scheduled to be held at Heritage Funeral Home Chapel at 1:00pm on Friday following an 11:30am visitation. He will be buried at the First Baptist Church Mauldin Cemetery around 2:15pm.

Surratt’s family was notified on April 14 that his remains were identified after his cousins submitted DNA to the Navy in 2013.

Milton Surratt was 19 years old when he joined the Navy.

The Greenville County native was on the USS Oklahoma when it was attacked at Pearl Harbor.

He was one of 429 crewmen killed in the attack.

Although he died in Pearl Harbor, his family says they were notified on Christmas Eve that he was missing in action. It would be more than 75 years later when they received word that his remains had been identified.

Surratt was the youngest of seven children. He had three brothers and three sisters.

He grew up in Mauldin and moved to Laurens County for a while, according to family members.

According to the Defense Department, 73,004 Americans killed in World War II remain unaccounted for.

More than 400,000 Americans died during the war.