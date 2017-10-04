Students can take college entrance exam for free this spring

The state of South Carolina has enacted a policy that allows all 11th grade students in the state to take a college entrance exam for free this spring. For the first time, students will be able to choose between the SAT and ACT. Brandi Sabb, a director of K12 services for the College Board’s Southern Regional Office, is here to talk about what families need to know about the popular SAT college entrance exam, which is accepted at all colleges in South Carolina and across the country.



