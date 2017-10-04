Upstate asst. fire chief charged with DUI

WELLFORD, SC (WSPA) – The assistant fire chief at Holly Springs Fire Department was arrested and charged with Driving Under the Influence, according to a police report.

According to the police report, 32-year-old Ryan Mitchell Jones was stopped on Spartanburg Road near Old Spartanburg Road within the city of Wellford for a non-functioning tag light.

The report says the officer smelled an overwhelming odor of alcohol when he approved the window.

Jones is the assistant fire chief at Holly Springs Fire Department and is a full-time firefighter at the Duncan Fire Department.

According to the Duncan Fire Chief, Jones has been assigned new duties because of the investigation after his arrest.

The Holly Springs Fire Chief says Jones has been placed on administrative duty until the case is resolved.