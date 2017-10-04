VIDEO: Asheville cyclist appears to be punched by motorist, driver charged

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – We have video that appears to show an Asheville cyclist being punched by a driver.

Asheville police say it happened on Sand Hill Road at Sardis Road a week ago.

You see the driver go up to the cyclist and hit him in the face.

The video was caught on the cab of a commercial vehicle and shared with Asheville on Bikes.

The driver – Claude Watson – is charged with simple assault and reckless driving to endanger.

The cyclist’s attorney tells 7 News he is shaken up after getting a bloody nose from the incident.