Work It Wednesday: Halloween Makeup

It’s Work It Wednesday and tonight we’re talking about getting glam for Halloween! From fake wounds, to witches, clowns, mimes, even zombies, this lady can do it all, we’re talking about Natalie Marzouca of course with Makeup by Marzouca!
It’s Work It Wednesday and tonight we’re talking about getting glam for Halloween! From fake wounds, to witches, clowns, mimes, even zombies, this lady can do it all, we’re talking about Natalie Marzouca of course with Makeup by Marzouca!
Advertisement
Advertisement