$500,000 worth of marijuana found during NC traffic stop

ORANGE CO., NC (WSPA) – 2 people were arrested after over $500,000 worth of marijuana was found during a traffic stop on I-40 in North Carolina.

Deputies in Orange County stopped the car on October 2 just before 10:00pm near mile marker 157 on I-40 eastbound.

Two people in the car, 46-year-old Ruth Paez Diaz and Brianna Marie Diaz, both from California, were arrested and each charged with two counts of Trafficking Marijuana.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says a K-9 officer with the Mebane Police Department was called and was alerted to the odor of illegal drugs in the vehicle.

A search found around 130 pounds of marijuana in the trunk of the car.

They are being held in the Orange County Detention Center on $100,000 bond.