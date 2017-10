JONESVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Belk says they are looking to fill over 800 jobs at their fulfillment center in Jonesville.

They say most of the jobs are hourly associate jobs but there are some supervisor positions available as well.

The hiring comes as Belk says they are heading into their peak season as well as expanding their team for long-term growth.

The positions are both full-time and part time.

For more information on the jobs, visit www.belkcareers.com/jobs/searchsupplychainjobs.