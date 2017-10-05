Gaffney Police Chief Retires

Gaffney, SC (WSPA)

The City of Gaffney is losing Police Chief Richard Turner. He’s retiring more than three decades on the job. The Chief says he’ll work until the end of the year. He has worked his way up the ranks and describes his service as sometime stressful but always gratifying. Those are the memories he’ll reflect on for years to come.

In a town like Gaffney, news of Police Chief Rick Turner’s retirement travels fast. David Chapman, a former police officer says, “he wants to enjoy more time with his family. my hats off to him I congratulate the man for a successful career. It’s time for him to enjoy a less stressful life.”

Chapman says he understands the need for change after years of law enforcement.

Now after three decades on the force, the top cop in Gaffney is handing in his badge. Chief Richard Turner says, “after 30 years you see a lot. you want to give other people the opportunity to go there and do it.”

The ripple effects are being felt around town where it’s hard to find someone who doesn’t have ties to a law enforcement.

Danny Abernathy is a life long resident of Gaffney, he says, “my grandfather was the sheriff here my cousin was the sheriff and had an uncle who was the only officer ever killed in the line of duty in Gaffney. ”

Meanwhile as Turners’ tenure as Chief comes to a close, there’s still some work to be done for his department.

The high-profile murders of 18 yr old Jasmine McGill and 8 yr old Kamryn Bradley are still being investigated.

So is the shooting in July at Club Empire that left 3 people injured.

Turner will be working hard on those cases, until he retires at the end of the year.

Chief Turner says, “it has been an honor to serve this community it has been an honor to serve the side some of the best men and women in law-enforcement here at this department.”

December 31st is Chief Turners last day. City Council has already started the process of choosing the next Chief of Police for Gaffney.