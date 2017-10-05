Greenville Co. gets $4 million grant for automated taxi shuttles

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A $4 million grant has been awarded to Greenville County to help deploy a system of automated taxi shuttles.

The driverless taxis are used to provide shuttle service to and from employment centers to improve access for disadvantaged and mobility-impaired residents.

The grant, from the Federal Highway Administration, is part of their Advanced Transportation and Congestion Management Technologies Deployment.

“Technology is the future of U.S. transportation,” said Acting Federal Highway Administrator Brandye L. Hendrickson. “These funds will help Greenville County lead the nation into a future with more driverless vehicles, which will improve mobility for some and reduce traffic congestion for all.”

The ATCMTD program funds cutting-edge technologies to enhance traffic capacity for commuters and businesses. This is one of 10 projects that have been funded by the program this year, totaling nearly $54 million in grants.

