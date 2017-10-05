I-85 detour starts tonight in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) – A stretch of Interstate 85 in Spartanburg County will temporarily close for construction starting Thursday night.

The S.C. Department of Transportation says I-85 North will close between mile markers 68 and 77. Drivers will be detoured onto Business I-85.

Northbound I-85 will reopen at 6 a.m. Friday to thru traffic only. The DOT says exits will be closed to I-26, I-585 (Highway 176), Highway 9, and SC 85 South.

Construction is expected to last several months.

Drivers can find updates on the project here.