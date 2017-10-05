Inman man secretly recorded children naked, investigators say

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – An Inman man has been charged after investigators say he recorded minors nude and had child pornography in his possession.

64-year-old Oscar Brogdon, Jr. is charged with 10 counts of first degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and 10 counts of third degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

According to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, Brogdon recorded the minors without their knowledge.

Brogdon was arrested on October 4 by investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, assisted by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

If anyone has information about potential victims in the case, you are asked to email tips@scag.gov.