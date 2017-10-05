Man accused of having sex with child, recording her in Oconee Co., deputies say

WALHALLA, SC (WSPA) – A Seneca man has been arrested on numerous charges after deputies say he sexually assaulted a girl.

The Sheriff’s Office says 32-year-old Robert Keith Morgan has been charged with eight counts of first degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, eight counts of third degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, and three counts of first degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a school resource officer at an Oconee County school was notified of the sexual assaults that happened off of school property on September 26.

Morgan had sex with the girl multiple times over a 2 year period beginning when she was 12 years old in 2015, according to warrants.

Warrants say that Morgan also had recordings of the girl engaging in sexual activity.

Morgan was already a registered sex offender after a family court charge of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor in 1999.

Morgan was denied bond and is being held in the Oconee County Detention Center.