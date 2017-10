GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A man has died after he was found unresponsive in a pool at the Westside Aquatic Center in Greenville, Thursday morning.

64-year-old Douglas Donald Long was found unresponsive in a swimming pool by lifeguards at the center on West Blue Ridge Drive just before 7:00am.

Long was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital where he died a short time later.

The cause of death is still pending, according to the coroner.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.