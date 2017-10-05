Manufacturing Day celebrated Friday

(WSPA) — Manufacturing Day is Friday and local companies hope to motivate interest and recruit new workers.
Cooper Standard Manufacturing and other companies are sponsoring a showcase that aims to recruit and get young people interested in manufacturing careers.
A career and college showcase will be held in Spartanburg County to give students a first-hand look at the manufacturing field.
Cooper Standard says it offers students a scholarship for a two-year program to help them land a job with the company.
