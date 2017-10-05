One man killed in Greenville Co. crash

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) – A man is dead after a two-car collision in Greenville County Thursday afternoon.

According to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, Mark Leon Cowart, 48 of Travelers Rest died after colliding with another vehicle on Locust Hill Rd.

The accident happened around 4:55 p.m. near Dean Williams Rd., where the victim reportedly lived.

The coroner’s report says that the victim died due to cardiac arrest while being transported by EMS to Greenville Memorial.

There is no information about the other driver at this time. The case is still under investigation by the SC Highway Patrol.