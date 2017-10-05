Peters returns as Laurens District 55 School Superintendent Nov. 1

LAURENS (WSPA) – Laurens County School District 55 Superintendent Dr. Stephen Peters will return to full-time duty on November 1st.

Peters took a personal leave on September 25 to care for the health of his 93-year-old father according to the Board of Trustees of Laurens County School District 55.

“My father is happy with the development of plans for his future care and I am looking forward to my return to LCSD 55 in service to the students, staff, and community,” said Dr. Peters in a written statement.

Edward Murray will continue to oversee daily operations in the district until Dr. Peters returns.