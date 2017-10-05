Suspect in fatal shooting immigrated unlawfully

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) – The suspect in a shooting that resulted in the death of an 18-year-old woman in Greenville County has been identified as an unlawful immigrant.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, issued a detainer order for Daniel Rangel-Sherrer, 19 who is a Mexican national and the suspect in the fatal shooting of Diana Martinez-Gonzalez.

The shooting happened on Wednesday just after 1 p.m. in a wooded area near Saluda Dam Rd.

SEE PREVIOUS: Greenville teen found dead after search for shooting victim