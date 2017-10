HENDERSON CO., N.C. (WSPA) – A teen has died after a crash on Gilliam Road in Henderson County, Thursday morning.

According to North Carolina Highway Patrol, 18-year-old Austin James Rodriguez was driving northeast on Gilliam Road when he ran off the left side of the road, over corrected, and lost control of his truck.

Troopers say the truck overturned in a ditch and he was trapped inside.

Rodriguez died at the scene.

Highway Patrol says speed was a factor in the crash.