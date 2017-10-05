Tropical Storm Nate could have impacts in the Upstate

(WSPA) – Tropical Storm Nate is currently forecast to become a hurricane as it moves through the central Gulf of Mexico this weekend, with a possible landfall somewhere in the central Gulf Coast states on Sunday morning.

Timing, location, and intensity by the end of the weekend are not by any means a slam-dunk. The forecast track has shifted well to the west since yesterday; further changes in forecast track remain possible over the next couple of days.

For our area, assuming the current track holds, the main effect will be the potential for periods of moderate to heavy rain, especially Sunday/Monday. If Nate tracks farther west, the heavy rain potential will decrease; farther east and the threat increases.

Stay with Storm Team 7 for the latest storm track and details on how this will affect our weather at home in the coming days.