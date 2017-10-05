Weekend road closures in Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Several streets will be closed this weekend for various events in downtown Greenville. The closures will cause some changes to Greenlink service in the area.

Oktoberfest

Main Street will be closed from North Street to Beattie Place from 6:00am on Thursday, October 5 to 8:00pm on Sunday, October 8

No Top of Main and Heart of Main trolley service for 225 N Main Street stop (NOMA Square) from 6pm Thurs. to 8pm Sun.

Walk to End Alzheimers

Field Street will be closed from Augusta Street to S. Markley Street from 7:30am to 11:00am on Saturday, October 7

S. Markley Street will be closed from Field Street to S. Main Street from 8:45am to 10:45am on Saturday, October 7

S. Main Street will be closed from S. Markley Street to W. Broad Street from 8:45am to 10:45am on Saturday, October 7

W. Broad Street will be closed from River Street to S. Main Street from 9:00am to 10:30am on Saturday, October 7

No Greenlink service to these stops between 8:30am and Noon on Saturday: River Street & Falls Park Drive (W Camperdown Way) – Routes 2, 4, 6, 10, River Street & Rhett Street – Routes 6, 10, Rhett Street & N Markley Street – Routes 2, 4, 6, Green Avenue & Vardry Street – Route 4, Augusta Street & S Main Street – Route 10, Augusta Street & University Street – Route 10, Augusta Street & Field Street – Route 10, Augusta Street & Thruston Street – Route 10, Augusta Street & Dunbar Street – Route 10

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer

E. Broad Street from Main St. to Calvin Street from 2:00pm to 3:30pm on Sunday, October 8

Calvin Street from Broad Street to Camperdown Way from 2:00pm to 3:30pm on Sunday, October 8

Camperdown Way from Japanese Dogwood Lane to Oakland Avenue from 2:00pm to 3:30pm on Sunday, October 8

Oakland Avenue from Camperdown Way to Ridgeland Drive from 2:00pm to 3:30pm on Sunday, October 8

River Street from Falls Park Drive to W. Broad Street from 2:00pm to 3:30pm on Sunday, October 8

W. Broad Street from River Street to Japanese Dogwood Lane from 2:00pm to 3:30pm on Sunday, October 8

No trolley stops for 225 N Main St (NOMA Square) – Top of Main Route, Heart of Main Route, Richardson St & W Court St – Top of Main Route, Heart of Main Route, Cleveland St & Ridgeland Dr – Augusta Route, Cleveland Park North (Zoo) – Augusta Route, Cleveland Park South (SRT Crossing) – Augusta Route between 1:30pm and 3:30pm.