13-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting 14-year-old boy

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a 13-year-old boy is accused of fatally shooting a 14-year-old boy after the victim challenged his gang affiliation.

Local media reports that court documents accuse the suspect of telling the victim he didn’t like his blue shoes while they were at school on Wednesday, and then flashing a gun and walking away.

Court documents state that later in the day, the victim and a friend were walking along a path behind an apartment building when they ran into the suspect.

The 13-year-old is then accused of shooting the 14-year-old after he challenged his gang affiliation.

The victim, identified as David Sandoval-Hilarios, later died at a hospital.

Authorities say the suspect told them he got the gun from a 12-year-old friend.

The boy was arrested for investigation of second-degree murder.

