American Cancer Society gives $75K grant to ReGenesis Health Care

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSPA) – The American Cancer Society (ACS) has awarded ReGenesis Health Care with a $75,000 grant to help fight breast and colorectal cancer.

ACS awarded the grant to ReGenesis to implement cancer prevention and early decision activities aimed to improve cancer outcomes by providing education, outreach, navigation, and access to cancer screenings in the Carolinas, according to a press release.

It was given as a part of the American Cancer Society’s Community Health Advocated implementing Nationwide Grants for Empowerment and Equity (CHANGE) program.

This initiative was made possible by a partnership between the NFL and the ACS.

The NFL’s Crucial Catch: intercept Cancer initiative provides funding to support increased access to cancer education, prevention, and screening resources in underserved communities through the ACS, the release says.

The NFL Carolina Panthers have been an ACS partner since 2009 and have been supporting the CHANGE program since it was implemented in 2011.

“We all know the best defense is a good offense, and the Carolina Panthers are pleased to partner with the American Cancer Society to provide important funding for cancer prevention and education efforts in the Carolinas through Crucial Catch,” said Riley Fields, Carolina Panthers director of community relations. “Most importantly, the community grant being awarded to ReGenesis Health Care in Spartanburg will focus on underinsured and uninsured individuals receiving lifesaving preventative screenings for breast and colorectal cancer.”

