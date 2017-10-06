Anderson airport needs million dollars to keep county growing

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – As Anderson County is working to attract more businesses, the airport may be losing the runway to bring in those big economic players.

The FAA granted the Anderson Regional Airport $6 million to redo the runway and terminal. Right now the runway is 150 feet wide, but the FAA is only paying for 100 feet saying the extra 50 feet is not needed. But County Administrator Rusty Burns said without those extra 50 feet, companies won’t be able to land their corporate jets therefore taking away business from the area.

So to keep the county moving forward economically they have to come up with one million dollars.

“That is the front door to Anderson county, you know we are trying to resurface the runway, build a new terminal and it’s a very ambitious building plan, but we know it will pay off,” Burns said.

Now the county and airport have until January to come up with that million dollars before the runway renovation project begins in May. They’ve reached out to the local senators to try to get extra funding and the county is looking at their budget as well.