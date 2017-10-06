AOL Instant Messenger shutting down after 20 years

NEW YORK (WTEN) – AOL announced that it is shutting down AOL Instant Messenger after 20 years.

AIM will be discontinued on December 15, 2017. After this date, you will no longer be able to access or sign in to AIM services on any platform.

“AIM tapped into new digital technologies and ignited a cultural shift, but the way in which we communicate with each other has profoundly changed. As a result we’ve made the decision that we will be discontinuing AIM,” AOL said in a press release.

Learn what happens with your data once AIM shuts down.

AIM was released in 1997.

More stories you may like on 7News

15-year-old student arrested after chase near Greenville HS A school resource officer and officers with the Greenville Police Department chased a man who was possibly armed near Greenville High School…

One man killed in Greenville Co. crash A man is dead after a two-car collision in Greenville County Thursday afternoon.

Inman man secretly recorded children naked, investigators say An Inman man has been charged after investigators say he recorded minors nude and had child pornography in his possession.

$500,000 worth of marijuana found during NC traffic stop 2 people were arrested after over $500,000 worth of marijuana was found during a traffic stop on I-40 in North Carolina.