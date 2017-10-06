Building on USC campus closed Friday for “isolated incident”

COLUMBIA (WSPA) – Classes have been canceled Friday at one building on the University of South Carolina campus in Columbia.

There are no classes being held at the Gambrell Hall because of what the school calls an “isolated incident” on the Carolina Alerts Twitter feed.

The university adds that there is no threat to the public.

USC faculty and staff that use that building are being asked to work from home.

SLED spokeswoman Kathryn Richardson said agents and crime scene investigators are at the building.

Coroner Gary Watts said he did not have details but expected to have more information later Friday.

Gambrell Hall houses USC’s history department.

Portions of a report by The Associated Press were used in this story

Carolina Alert: Gambrell Hall closed until further notice due to isolated incident. There is no threat. Classes canceled in Gambrell only. — Carolina Alert (@CarolinaAlert) October 6, 2017