Color peak still to come in North Carolina mountains

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) – The peak of fall color is still to come in the mountains of western North Carolina in this first full weekend of October.

The Times-News of Hendersonville reported that viewing conditions were excellent along the Blue Ridge Parkway on Thursday. But dark shades of green still dominate the landscape along much of the scenic route.

Color at the Pisgah Inn is still mostly green, with some red and orange leaves appearing. The parking lot was full on Thursday.

Most overlooks on the Parkway were filled with vehicles, RVs and people taking photos of the mountain views.

There is a slight chance of rain in the area on Saturday. Showers are likely on Sunday.