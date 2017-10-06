Creepy clown scares community during donut deliveries

IOWA (KRON) — A creepy-looking clown is scaring Iowa residents by delivering surprise donut orders.

A visit from the Hurts Donuts Ambulance would appear to be a good thing, unless you’re afraid of clowns.

“It’s just something fun that we’re doing to get everybody in the Halloween spirit a little bit,” co-owner Kyle Howard said.

“Wives have called us to go out and scare their husbands. Some people are scared of it and they run. Other people don’t really know quite what to think,” Howard said.

One unsuspecting college student was more surprised by the delivery than the clown.

“I wasn’t really scared because I’m not really afraid of clowns. I was just more surprised what the treat was that my mom sent for my birthday. I was expecting an edible arrangement or something,” student Trevor Cardenas said.

But not everyone is as brave as this kid.

“We had one individual that decided to take off running from us and we never did get to deliver the donuts to her so we had to give them to her friend. She’s just afraid of clowns, her husband sent us,” Howard said.

It’s more fun for the man behind the mask when it comes to scaring people

“And then they get donuts too on the other side of it so it’s kind of like comfort food,” Howard said.

Hurts donuts will be making more clown deliveries, scaring innocent bystanders throughout the Halloween season.

