Greenville Memorial celebrates 1000th stem cell transplant

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville Memorial Hospital is celebrating their 1000th Stem Cell Transplant patient.

Gwen King was diagnosed with a blood disorder.

After unsuccessful attempts with chemotherapy to prevent it from progressing into Leukemia, she was given stem cells.

“Most people my age, 10 years ago, would have never ever been able to have this, ever,” says King. “I just feel like it’s meant to be and that I’m going to be cured and then go on with my life and travel, travel, travel.”

King says she thinks it’s a good omen to be the 1000th patient and believes this transplant will heal her.