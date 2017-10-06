Help police find wanted man in Rutherfordton

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (WSPA) – The Rutherfordton Police Department is asking for your help in finding a wanted person.

Police say they are looking for Jonathan Darrell Waters.

They say he was involved in a Felony Larceny of an ATV and Larceny of a Motor Vehicle.

The incidents occurred on September 24th.

Waters has several charges secured on him, including Felony Larceny, Larceny of Motor Vehicle, Possession of Stolen Vehicle, and Possession of Stolen Goods, police say.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you are asked to contact Lt. Gilbert with the Rutherfordton Police Department at (828) 287-2911.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

