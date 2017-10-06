Interim leader named by utility in failed nuclear plant

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WSPA) – The Santee Cooper Board of Directors named a temporary leader today.

James E. Brogdon, Jr. has been named the interim president and CEO.

Brogdon retired from Santee Cooper in 2014. Back then, he was the general counsel and executive vice president.

He joined Santee Cooper in 2005 and led the utility’s successful resolution of the Santee River flooding litigation, securing a $250 million recovery in that case, according to a press release.

Current President and CEO Lonnie Carter announced his retirement on August 25th of this year.

The Board of Directors also announced a new COO today.

Marc R. Tye, who is currently the executive vice president of competitive markets and generation for Santee Cooper, has been promoted to the position.

Tye joined Santee Cooper in 1984.

