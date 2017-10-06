Local artist nominated for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Nina Simone (Credit: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

(WSPA) – Nina Simone is among the 2018 nominees for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Simone was born and raised in Tryon, N.C. Her birthplace there recently sold.

Nominees were announced yesterday. Simone is among 19 artists nominated and she’s one of nine on the ballot for the first time.

Inductees will be announced in December.

Fans can take part in the induction selection and cast votes online for the musicians they think is most deserving of the honor.

The top five artists selected by the public will comprise a “fans’ ballot” that will be tallied along with other ballots sent to more than 900 artists, historians, and music industry members.

Other nominees for induction include:

  • Bon Jovi
  • Kate Bush
  • The Cars
  • Depeche Mode
  • Dire Straits
  • Eurythmics
  • J. Geils Band
  • Judas Priest
  • LL Cool J
  • MC5
  • The Meters
  • Moody Blues
  • Radiohead
  • Rage Against the Machine
  • Rufus featuring Chaka Khan
  • Sister Rosetta Tharpe
  • Link Wray
  • The Zombies

Click here to cast your vote.

