Local artist nominated for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

(WSPA) – Nina Simone is among the 2018 nominees for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Simone was born and raised in Tryon, N.C. Her birthplace there recently sold.

Nominees were announced yesterday. Simone is among 19 artists nominated and she’s one of nine on the ballot for the first time.

Inductees will be announced in December.

Fans can take part in the induction selection and cast votes online for the musicians they think is most deserving of the honor.

The top five artists selected by the public will comprise a “fans’ ballot” that will be tallied along with other ballots sent to more than 900 artists, historians, and music industry members.

Other nominees for induction include:

Bon Jovi

Kate Bush

The Cars

Depeche Mode

Dire Straits

Eurythmics

J. Geils Band

Judas Priest

LL Cool J

MC5

The Meters

Moody Blues

Radiohead

Rage Against the Machine

Rufus featuring Chaka Khan

Sister Rosetta Tharpe

Link Wray

The Zombies

