Mom arrested for DUI on way to pick up son from game, deputies say

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested for driving under the influence while on her way to pick up her son from a high school football game, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened at Parris Bridge Road and Flatwood Road just before 8:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Deputies say 47-year-old Tanya Vaughn Lux was pulled over for driving left of center.

They say, while they were talking to her, they noticed Lux was fidgeting and her speech was slurred.

When deputies asked why she was having a hard time sitting still, they say she told them she was on several prescribed medications.

She was charged with DUI after she agreed to perform a field sobriety test and failed.

Lux was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center Thursday night.

