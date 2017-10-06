Mom arrested for DUI on way to pick up son from game, deputies say

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested for driving under the influence while on her way to pick up her son from a high school football game, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened at Parris Bridge Road and Flatwood Road just before 8:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Deputies say 47-year-old Tanya Vaughn Lux was pulled over for driving left of center.

They say, while they were talking to her, they noticed Lux was fidgeting and her speech was slurred.

When deputies asked why she was having a hard time sitting still, they say she told them she was on several prescribed medications.

She was charged with DUI after she agreed to perform a field sobriety test and failed.

Lux was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center Thursday night.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

More stories you may like on 7News

15-year-old student arrested after chase near Greenville HS A school resource officer and officers with the Greenville Police Department chased a man who was possibly armed near Greenville High School…

One man killed in Greenville Co. crash A man is dead after a two-car collision in Greenville County Thursday afternoon.

Inman man secretly recorded children naked, investigators say An Inman man has been charged after investigators say he recorded minors nude and had child pornography in his possession.

$500,000 worth of marijuana found during NC traffic stop 2 people were arrested after over $500,000 worth of marijuana was found during a traffic stop on I-40 in North Carolina.