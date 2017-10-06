New Jersey state trooper tells cow to mooove it

STOCKTON, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey state trooper on his way to work had to tell a cow to mooove it.

Sgt. 1st Class Jeff Flynn was driving to headquarters Thursday morning when he came across a traffic jam on Route 29 in Stockton, a rural town northwest of Trenton. He drove along the shoulder and came upon a wayward cow that was slowing down traffic.

The cow gave the trooper a look and continued to meander along the highway.

Flynn says the cow’s farmer arrived and with the help of another trooper, they managed to get the cow back to its farm on the other side of the highway.

Flynn says it’s not the first time he’s had to deal with livestock. He’s also had to corral horses and goats.

More stories you may like on 7News

One man killed in Greenville Co. crash A man is dead after a two-car collision in Greenville County Thursday afternoon.

Inman man secretly recorded children naked, investigators say An Inman man has been charged after investigators say he recorded minors nude and had child pornography in his possession.

$500,000 worth of marijuana found during NC traffic stop 2 people were arrested after over $500,000 worth of marijuana was found during a traffic stop on I-40 in North Carolina.

Man dies after being found unresponsive at pool in Greenville Co. A man has died after he was found unresponsive in a pool at the Westside Aquatic Center in Greenville, Thursday morning.