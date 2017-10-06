15-year-old student arrested after chase near Greenville HS

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A school resource officer and officers with the Greenville Police Department chased a student who was possibly armed near Greenville High School Friday morning, the police department says.

According to Greenville County Schools spokesperson Beth Brotherton, a video was posted on Snapchat of a student with what appeared to be a weapon.

When school administrators and the school resource officer tried to approach the student at school to ask questions, they say he initially acted like he was going to cooperate.

However, on the way to the office, they say the 15-year-old student ran out the door of the school towards downtown Greenville.

The school was placed on lockdown and a perimeter was set up behind Greenville High School.

K-9’s were used in the search.

Officers say the 15-year-old was eventually taken into custody and there is no threat to the public.

We will update this article as we learn more.

