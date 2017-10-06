Pres. Trump to speak in Greenville on Oct. 16, Gov. McMaster says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – President Trump is headed to Greenville, according to S.C. Governor Henry McMaster.
A reception will be held for Gov. McMaster and Pres. Trump on Monday, October 16th.
The event will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Embassy Suites by Hilton, in the Greenville Golf Resort and Conference Center.
Tickets cost $250 per person and must be purchased in advance.
